Pictures | Thu Jun 15, 2017 | 5:05am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside residential buildings on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Leo Varadkar speaks to people as he leaves Government buildings after being elected by parliamentary vote as the next Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) to replace Enda Kenny in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) compares socks with Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault during a pride flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke engulf a tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a United Parcel Service (UPS) facility in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
President Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeple chase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention in Mexico City. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A grey crow and cow pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctury in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website shows militants inside a building in Marawi City, Philippines. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A child rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in a residential area receives medical attention inside an ambulance in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Fans cheer during the welcoming ceremony of Venezuela's under-20 soccer team, upon their arrival from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
People walk down the staircase at the entrance to Valletta towards the bus terminus, outside the city walls of Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam supplies most of the city 's potable water. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
