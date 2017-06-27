Editors Choice Pictures
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A news assistant runs out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put his travel ban into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maxim Shapoval, a high-ranking official involved in military intelligence, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with Skipper Glenn Ashby as they hold the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters sit underneath a graffiti with the writing "Last lies" during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
International passengers arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put its travel ban into effect later in the week pending further judicial review,...more
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An explosion is seen after a Philippines army aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs with his attorney Benjamin Brafman after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman cries while she is embraced by her husband after their caravan and belongings were burnt at the entrance to a burnt camping area following a forest fire near Donana National Park, in Matalascanas, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Runners and riders compete during a race meet on the beach in Carrowniskey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters stand at a roadblock during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theatre warms up before an overnight performance, staged to coincide with the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, at Novoslobodskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside Marawi, while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man tries to extinguish with sand the flames on a wooden fence at a burnt area following a forest fire near Donana National Park, in Matalascanas, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
