Pictures | Fri Aug 4, 2017 | 5:35am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/via REUTERS

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at the official engagement, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at the official engagement, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.S. Marine, Victoria Morrow, during a listening session with military spouses at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.S. Marine, Victoria Morrow, during a listening session with military spouses at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.S. Marine, Victoria Morrow, during a listening session with military spouses at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer

Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchange with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchange with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchange with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families from Greece to Germany, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families from Greece to Germany, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families from Greece to Germany, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priests give food to people, at the convent of Los Descalzos, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priests give food to people, at the convent of Los Descalzos, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priests give food to people, at the convent of Los
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
