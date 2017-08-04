Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final...more
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.S. Marine, Victoria Morrow, during a listening session with military spouses at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south...more
Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchange with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families from Greece to Germany, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priests give food to people, at the convent of Los Descalzos, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals
Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Gorakhpur children tragedy
More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.
Floods in India
Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.