Editor's Choice Pictures

People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 anti-aircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside...more
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north...more
Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final of the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The crowd watches a successful wedding proposal taking place between a couple dressed as "Pachucos" during the Quinceanera (15th birthday) of a teenager in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys swim to cool off in the waters of the river Drim in Struga, Macedonia.REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Fans in Spider-Man costumes wait for the arrival of cast member Tom Holland and director Jon Watts during the Japan premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
The Guadalteba reservoir is seen during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman runs through a fountain at the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
South Korea's In-Kyung Kim celebrates her win at the Women's British Open in St Andrews, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts during the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing an uprising in Valencia, Venezuela. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS
A general view as a minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire before the match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A general view shows apartment blocks in Kiev, Ukraine, August 5, 2017. Picture taken August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
