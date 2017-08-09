Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands. Each year, for only a few weeks, these schools form massive pulsating clouds in the caves, tunnels and swim-throughs, according to researchers. Courtesy of Predrag Vuckovic/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Anti-riot policemen beat protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential election in the city centre in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers is refueled during a 10-hour mission flying to the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, over the Pacific Ocean. U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Pro-Zuma supporters celebrate after the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma was defeated in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
An activist with a sign on her mouth defends TIPNIS (Isiboro Secure National Park and Indigenous Territory) and protests against government proposal plans to annul laws protecting the Isiboro Secure Park in La Paz, Bolivia. The sign reads "Resist Tipnis". REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
An office worker gives a thumbs up after placing a sign in the windows of her building across the street from Denver Federal Court where the Taylor Swift groping trial jury selection resumes in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A man digs graves for Iraqi Shi'ite fighters known as Kattaib Sayeed al-Shuhadaa, who where killed near the Syrian border, during the funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Demonstrators rest as they block a street at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Police and rescue forces surround a BMW car with several bullet holes in it at the scene where the man suspected of ramming a car into a group of soldiers on Wednesday in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret was shot and arrested on the A16 motorway, near Marquise, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A devotee holding candle walks along the alley as she takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the Festival of Lights, in Lalitpur, Nepal. Devotees celebrate the Buddhist festival which marks the victory of Sakyamuni Buddha over Mara, by praying for the souls of departed family members and holding parades throughout the city. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Iraq's Kurdistan region's President Massoud Barzani (C) sits during his meets with clerics and elders from the cities of the Kurdistan region in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra festival, also known as the "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Barbora Spotakova of Czech Republic in action during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Real Madrid's Marcelo lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Super Cup Final over Manchester United in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig leaps to catch a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez in the sixth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
