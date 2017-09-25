Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 26, 2017 | 5:25am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner departs U.S. Federal Court, following his sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor, ending an investigation into a "sexting" scandal that played a role in last year's U.S. presidential election, in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Men look at the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the U.S. national anthem before their match against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Christian Democratic Union�CDU party leader and German Chancellor�Angela Merkel�reacts�on first exit polls�in the German general election (Bundestagswahl)�in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A girl in a communion dress walks past a demolition machine tearing down a house damaged by an earthquake, in Tecomatlan, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Members of a "castellers" form a human tower or "castell" during the festival of the patron saint of Barcelona "The Virgin of Mercy" at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem as right fielder Mark Canha places his hand on his shoulder before their game against the Texas Rangers at Oakland Coliseum. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Participants are covered with color powder as they celebrate during in the Color Run in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (first row, R) and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), Governor General of Canada David Johnston (second row, second from R) and his wife Sharon Johnston applaud during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A fighter from Free Syrian Army (Al-Hamza Brigade) is seen looking out in Hazwan town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Frauke Petry (C), chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) reacts as she leaves a news conference in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Government soldiers takes a break in front of a damaged building in Sultan Omar Dianalan boulevard at Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Workers remove an election campaign billboard showing Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a painting as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake, at Roma neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A car submerged in flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guajataca, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A girl hugs a Mexican marine officer as she offers hugs to people near the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Newly unveiled statue in Kirkuk pays tribute to the Peshmerga, Iraqi Kurdistan's main fighting forces in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Trucks enter Turkey from Iraq at Habur border gate near Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
