Pictures | Tue Sep 26, 2017 | 6:01pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Members of the Oakland Unified School District Honor Band kneel as they perform the national anthem before the Oakland Athletics play the Seattle Mariners in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
El Salvador National University students perform during a protest against the government, which uses military to control crime in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks President Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Israeli soldiers are seen through the window of a security booth damaged during a shooting attack in which a Palestinian gunman killed three Israelis guards and wounded a fourth in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot dead, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Relatives protest next to police officers, in front of a collapsed building, after the earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner departs U.S. Federal Court, following his sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor, ending an investigation into a "sexting" scandal that played a role in last year's U.S. presidential election, in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Soap bubbles float as a man balances on a line stretched over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Men look at the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a news conference at the CDU party headquarters, the day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
An upside down boat resting on a house is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, at the epicenter zone, Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
An El Salvador National University student dressed as a soldier performs during a protest against the government, which uses the military to control crime in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A monkey sits on top of the Jetavanaramaya stupa in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
An Afghan man prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Students rest next to an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) in the University of Barcelona's historic building after thousands of students occupied it during a protest in favor of the banned October 1 independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A journalist looks at the work of Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama during a media preview of the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
