Editors Choice Pictures
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye sails in a lightning storm in the search and rescue zone in international waters off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man works inside a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A vendor makes a local fast food at his mobile food cart for a customer in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh....more
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Students attend a demonstration in favor of the banned October 1 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia compete in Olympic qualifying in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Riot policemen arrest a student of University of Nairobi after the protests against the detention of an opposition legislator in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A damaged apartment is seen after the earthquake, in the Narrate neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Members of the Special Warfare Command parachute during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek,...more
A migrant boy looks on as he sits with his mother at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard, in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A cadet adjusts his colleague's uniform during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
President Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Orlando City Supporters march to the stadium prior to the game against the New England Revolution at Orlando City Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
People take pictures with their mobile phone as a model gets ready backstage before Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the world, highlighting hundreds of yachts for the luxury yachting industry and welcomes 580 leading companies, in the bay of Monaco. REUTERS/Eric...more
A shopper loads up her grocery cart during a relaxation of curfew after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Maison Margiela fashion house during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds chickens as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A building with a giant painting of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez' eyes is pictured on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3rd L) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win in the upcoming lower house election, at their party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
