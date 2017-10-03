Editors Choice Pictures
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two broken windows are seen at The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Michael W. Young, a joint winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, poses for a portrait in one of his labs at The Rockefeller University in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Two visitors are reflected in a silver coloured swinging pendulum as they lie on a huge carpet to view it, which forms part of the new installation 'One Two Three Swing!' by Danish art collective SUPERFLEX, at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Toby...more
A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An abandoned fibreglass boat used by migrants is seen from the migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye in the search and rescue zone in international waters off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Magistrates and lawyers attend the start of the working year of Monaco's judicial authorities at the Monaco court. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rain clouds gather over central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Two visitors ride on swings which form part of the new installation 'One Two Three Swing!' by Danish art collective SUPERFLEX, at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days...more
Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by French cosmetics group L'Oreal as part of Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The scene in front of the stage following a mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A local resident sits on the roof of his home that was damaged by Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People receive massages in the exhibition stalls area at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People view a photo exhibit marking the 20th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's election to general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea at the People's Palace of Culture. Photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are seen in the picture....more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she listens to speeches at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
