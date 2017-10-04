Editors Choice Pictures
A man waves an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as people attend a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Personal belongings lay tossed aside on the fair grounds following the mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, stands near the large tree that landed on the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. "I want to move, I want...more
Children fly their kites as they play inside a refugee camp for people displaced by fightings between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The star of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is adorned with flowers and other items on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of a rescue team continue to work in the rubble of a collapsed building while searching for the last bodies, after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Chinese performance artist Yi Fei drops a pile of newspapers as she performs her piece "No News" at the OPEN international performance art festival in the Songzhuang art colony outside Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women take part in a rally marking the first anniversary of the 'Black Protest' against plans of changing the abortion law in Lublin, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Orzechowski via REUTERS
Displaced residents walk inside a refugee camp for people displaced by fightings between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah who are on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, are escorted as they leave the Shah Alam High Court on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia....more
The silhouette of a person is seen inside the tent where Miguel Gomez and his family have lived since their home was destroyed in the earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People view a photo exhibit marking the 20th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's election to general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea at the People's Palace of Culture. Photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are seen in the picture. KCNA/via...more
An uniform United States Diplomatic Security Service officer is seen at the entrance of the closed Consulate General of Russia in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rohingya refugee children look on at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about paintings by a North Korean artist in the studio of the gallery in the 798 art district in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Greek pensioners shout slogans during a demonstration against planned pension cuts in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People pray during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting next to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
