Editors Choice Pictures
Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she arrives at the Department of Chemistry in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai...more
A woman writes a message on one of the white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State militants, at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Snow covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the China Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Emergency services personnel wheel a woman in a wheelchair to a nearby ambulance near the Natural History Museum, after a car mounted the pavement, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People watch as a helicopter dumps water on a fire at a construction goods market on the northwestern edge of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sailing boats gather during the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence stand during the national anthem prior to the game between the Indiana Colts and the San Francisco 49ers in Indianapolis. White House/Myles Cullen/via REUTERS
Police officers block supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Migrants wait to be transported to a detention center, in the coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
The TV tower is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Doves are released for each victim of the Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting at City Hall plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bullfighter Adrian Henche performs a pass to a bull during the Pilar's bullfighting fair at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People inspect the damage at the site of an explosion at a fuel distribution site in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A couple kiss during a demonstration in favour of dialogue to resolve Catalonia�s bid for independence, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman holds a rosary as she walks through the forest during a mass rosary prayer on Polish-Czech borders near the village of Szklarska Poreba, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
President Trump heads to a fund-raising event at the home of former New Breed Logistics CEO Louis DeJoy, in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.