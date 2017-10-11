Editors Choice Pictures
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, at the epicentre zone, Mexico. The house was badly damaged but with the help of her family Mozo...more
People with their bodies painted participate in an event supporting a 'Yes' vote in a non-binding poll, conducted by post to inform the government on whether voters want Australia to become the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage, at Sydney's...more
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they watch a session of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Rohingya refugee woman rests after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows a local boy watching Australian Army soldiers and Australian Navy soldiers from HMAS Choules arriving to help deliver supplies, to assist those affected by the Marano Voui volcano, on Vanuatu's...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie and Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump sit together at the 2017 Fortune magazine�s �Most Powerful Women� summit in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A lone tree is seen near Dumbrava Monastery, Romania. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
President Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Rohingya refugee girls carries a baby while walking in a camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People dance in a park on a foggy day in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, eats rice presented by local supporters during an election campaign rally in Fukushima, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man works on the rooftop of a home in the Hurricane Maria damaged La Perla shanty town of Old San Juan in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the help of volunteers and local NGO's, in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Relatives of inmates wait for news of their loved ones outside the Cadereyta state prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta Jimenez, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An aerial view shows the Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha SEARCH "THAI CREMATORIUM" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX...more
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (L) presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Traditional dancers stand next to the Great Victory Royal Chariot that will carry the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body in a giant ornate urn to the cremation site, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha ...more
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepare for take-off to fly a bilateral mission with Japanese and South Korea Air Force jets in the vicinity of the Sea of Japan, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam....more
A Rohingya refugee woman with her child rest after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
