Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 13, 2017 | 11:25pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 27
A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 27
A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 27
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 27
Senator Rand Paul is given the pen after President Trump signed an executive order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bones health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Rand Paul is given the pen after President Trump signed an executive order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bones health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Senator Rand Paul is given the pen after President Trump signed an executive order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bones health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 27
Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
6 / 27
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 27
A shoe is seen near blood stains following a car bomb attack in Hasaka province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A shoe is seen near blood stains following a car bomb attack in Hasaka province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A shoe is seen near blood stains following a car bomb attack in Hasaka province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 27
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
9 / 27
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 27
Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 27
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 27
A group of Tunisian migrants arrive on a rubber boat after being rescued by the Tunisian navy off the coast of Bizerte, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A group of Tunisian migrants arrive on a rubber boat after being rescued by the Tunisian navy off the coast of Bizerte, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A group of Tunisian migrants arrive on a rubber boat after being rescued by the Tunisian navy off the coast of Bizerte, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
13 / 27
Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference in Yunqi Town of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference in Yunqi Town of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference in Yunqi Town of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
14 / 27
A visitor handles a model of a weapon at a military simulator area during an exhibition displaying China's achievements for the past five years, as a part of the celebrations of the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Beijing Exhibition Centre in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor handles a model of a weapon at a military simulator area during an exhibition displaying China's achievements for the past five years, as a part of the celebrations of the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A visitor handles a model of a weapon at a military simulator area during an exhibition displaying China's achievements for the past five years, as a part of the celebrations of the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Beijing Exhibition Centre in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 27
Civilians who escaped at Raqqa's frontline rest at a mosque in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Civilians who escaped at Raqqa's frontline rest at a mosque in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Civilians who escaped at Raqqa's frontline rest at a mosque in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 27
A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
17 / 27
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 27
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
19 / 27
A goat is seen during a protest of activists of the 'National Corps' political party against Czech President Milos Zeman outside the Czech Republic's embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A goat is seen during a protest of activists of the 'National Corps' political party against Czech President Milos Zeman outside the Czech Republic's embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A goat is seen during a protest of activists of the 'National Corps' political party against Czech President Milos Zeman outside the Czech Republic's embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
20 / 27
A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 27
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
22 / 27
A man has his eyes checked at a government pavillion during a World Sight Day event in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS

A man has his eyes checked at a government pavillion during a World Sight Day event in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A man has his eyes checked at a government pavillion during a World Sight Day event in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 27
A couple walks by a damaged tree in the Hurricane Maria affected area of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A couple walks by a damaged tree in the Hurricane Maria affected area of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A couple walks by a damaged tree in the Hurricane Maria affected area of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 27
Shi'ite clerics talk at al-sayed al-Yazdi school run by al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq. For more than 1,000 years, the al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in southern Baghdad has been giving religious instructions to thousands of Shi'ite Muslims to help them become clerics. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Shi'ite clerics talk at al-sayed al-Yazdi school run by al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq. For more than 1,000 years, the al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in southern Baghdad has been giving religious instructions to thousands of Shi'ite Muslims to help them...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Shi'ite clerics talk at al-sayed al-Yazdi school run by al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq. For more than 1,000 years, the al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in southern Baghdad has been giving religious instructions to thousands of Shi'ite Muslims to help them become clerics. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
25 / 27
Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention center in Gharyan, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention center in Gharyan, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention center in Gharyan, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
26 / 27
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Oct 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Oct 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Oct 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Halloween for the dogs

Halloween for the dogs

Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast