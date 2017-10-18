Editors Choice Pictures
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, carries her daughter and searches for help as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali,...more
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride atop military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sits on the court after injuring his ankle during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
A firefighter sprays water to put out hot spots during the Wilson Fire near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester runs away from tear gas and water cannons used to disperse a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Mykh, a 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of...more
A woman walks through the burnt forest in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A man stands on what is left of the balcony of his home and near another destroyed house, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village of Majalaya, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents paddle boats, in a flooded village, after heavy rain, caused by a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Rescue workers inspect as a policeman stands near a truck after a blast in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman is reflected in a window next to a hole caused from a bullet, where Cynthia Trevillion was killed in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago. Trevillion, a teacher at Waldorf School in Chicago, was shot in the head and fatally wounded during...more
Teargas is fired by government troops as they continue their assault against the pro-Islamic State militant group during a clearing operation in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces raise a white flag near the National Hospital complex where the Islamic State militants are holed up, at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Japanese Shinto priests attend a ritual during an autumn festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Swedish boxer Mikaela Lauren (R) kisses boxer Cecilia Braekhus of Norway during a news conference, ahead of their Oslofjord Fight Night in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Orn E. Borgen via REUTERS
A resident looks at an exposed crater along the boardwalk of Macumba beach after waves washed away the sand in the weekend storm, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
