Editors Choice Pictures
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa, Canada. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits Ryuwon Footwear Factory. KCNA/via REUTERS
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after their match against Sporting CP. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Eagle Prime (MK3), a giant robot by MegaBots Inc. which manufactures giant piloted humanoid fighting robots headquartered in Berkeley, California. Courtesy Michael Mauldin/MegaBots Inc.
Flames emerge from flare stacks at the oil fields in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Aurea Esther Gonzalez holds a bible dirty with mud, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after beating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson are seen during a fueling-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (not shown) in the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy Jason Pastrick/U.S. Navy
A mannequin dressed in a military uniform with a dummy sniper rifle is displayed in front of a military post at Mapandi town in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A general view of the rain pouring off the stadium before the match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A publicist reaches to adjust the angle of a book that actor Tom Hanks is holding at a promotional event for his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories", in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of Code Pink protest before U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
