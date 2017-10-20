Editors Choice Pictures

A child places her painted hand on a mural in honor to the victims who died in the earthquake, to mark the one month anniversary of the devastating quake that left over 300 dead and destroyed large swathes of neighborhoods and multifamily buildings...more

A child places her painted hand on a mural in honor to the victims who died in the earthquake, to mark the one month anniversary of the devastating quake that left over 300 dead and destroyed large swathes of neighborhoods and multifamily buildings in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

