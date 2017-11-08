Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 8, 2017 | 7:40pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A U.S. flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen gate during the visit by President Trump to Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A U.S. flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen gate during the visit by President Trump to Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A U.S. flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen gate during the visit by President Trump to Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 26
Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House near Bakewell in Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House near Bakewell in Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House near Bakewell in Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
2 / 26
Vietnamese soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Vietnamese soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vietnamese soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 26
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 26
President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China�s President Xi Jinping and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China�s President Xi Jinping and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China�s President Xi Jinping and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 26
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
6 / 26
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 26
Chairs are pictured as students and teachers take part in a demonstration to ask the authorities to reconstruct their schools after the earthquake on September 19, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Chairs are pictured as students and teachers take part in a demonstration to ask the authorities to reconstruct their schools after the earthquake on September 19, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Chairs are pictured as students and teachers take part in a demonstration to ask the authorities to reconstruct their schools after the earthquake on September 19, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 26
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 26
Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
10 / 26
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
11 / 26
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 26
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program in Palorinya settlement, in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program in Palorinya settlement, in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program in Palorinya settlement, in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
13 / 26
Rahim Ullah, 5, (C) a Rohingya refugee boy cries as he struggles to stay in a queue while waiting to receive food outside the distribution center in Palongkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Rahim Ullah, 5, (C) a Rohingya refugee boy cries as he struggles to stay in a queue while waiting to receive food outside the distribution center in Palongkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Rahim Ullah, 5, (C) a Rohingya refugee boy cries as he struggles to stay in a queue while waiting to receive food outside the distribution center in Palongkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 26
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 26
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 26
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio embraces his wife Chirlane McCray as their son Dante de Blasio (L) looks on as they greet supporters after his re-election. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio embraces his wife Chirlane McCray as their son Dante de Blasio (L) looks on as they greet supporters after his re-election. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio embraces his wife Chirlane McCray as their son Dante de Blasio (L) looks on as they greet supporters after his re-election. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
17 / 26
Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
18 / 26
Competitors take part in a horserace, with a slum or "barrio" in the background at La Rinconada Hippodrome, Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Competitors take part in a horserace, with a slum or "barrio" in the background at La Rinconada Hippodrome, Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Competitors take part in a horserace, with a slum or "barrio" in the background at La Rinconada Hippodrome, Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 26
Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier and his wife Cristina Farga, kiss at a campaign rally in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier and his wife Cristina Farga, kiss at a campaign rally in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier and his wife Cristina Farga, kiss at a campaign rally in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 26
Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs in front of police officers near the South Korean National Assembly where U.S. President Donald Trump made a speech, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs in front of police officers near the South Korean National Assembly where U.S. President Donald Trump made a speech, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs in front of police officers near the South Korean National Assembly where U.S. President Donald Trump made a speech, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 26
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 26
A Rohingya refugee walks uphill carrying a vessel filled with water at Palongkhali refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Rohingya refugee walks uphill carrying a vessel filled with water at Palongkhali refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A Rohingya refugee walks uphill carrying a vessel filled with water at Palongkhali refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 26
Two men fall onto the ground as they have a fight after the running of the 157th version of the A$6.2 million ($4.77 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS

Two men fall onto the ground as they have a fight after the running of the 157th version of the A$6.2 million ($4.77 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Two men fall onto the ground as they have a fight after the running of the 157th version of the A$6.2 million ($4.77 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 26
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
25 / 26
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Nov 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Nov 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures of the past week.

03 Nov 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India

Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on an official visit to India.

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Labor of love French chateau for sale

Labor of love French chateau for sale

A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast