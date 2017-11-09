Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pay their respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive for the state dinner with China's President Xi Jinping and China's first lady Peng Liyuan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Melania Trump as she holds up a Chinese calligraphy of the character for "Fortune" written by a student during a visit to the Banchang Primary School in Beijing. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Workers remove dead mangroves during the clean-up at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
(From R-L) President-Director of the Louvre Museum, Jean-Luc Martinez, Brigitte Macron the wife of the French president, French Architect Jean Nouvel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Tourism and Culture Authority Mohamad Khalifa al-Mubarak visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum during its inauguration in Abu Dhabi, UAE. REUTERS/Lucovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Thumekile Mthiyane, 90, who is known as Gogo Mthiyane, looks after her 2 week old great-grandson Lubanzi while his mother is at university, at their family home in KwaNdengezi, South Africa. Gogo means grandmother in Zulu. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sun set in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Relatives of inmate Ruben Cardenas wait information before Texas order his execution outside of the Cardenas' family house in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff, who was one of the heroes that chased the assailant, near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Rohingya refugees play volleyball in a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jogs in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Anti-riot policemen blocked members of the GABRIELA (Women's Group) who denounce the planned visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A driver of a vintage car used take tourists for a ride, waits for costumers with a U.S. flag on its windshield in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Madame Tussauds unveils their new wax models of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A swan paddles through the reflected autumnal colours on Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A cross dedicated to the Unknown British Soldier stands in the Field of Remembrance during a visit by Britain's Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a soccer practice with Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Keith Urban performs "Female" at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A group of Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar by boat last night, walks towards a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vietnam soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House near Bakewell in Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Paramilitary policemen stand guard at sunrise in front of a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate ahead of the visit by President Trump to Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
