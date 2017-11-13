Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dubai Airshow. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack last week, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Protesters are hit by a water cannon as they try to march towards the U.S. embassy during a rally against President Trump's visit, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

In a combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Philippines�Rodrigo Duterte, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Singer Camila Cabello performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Rohingya Muslim woman holds a baby as they wait to cross the border to go to Bangladesh, in a temporary camp outside Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Wa Lone

Hanna Yoshida of Japan performs at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating gala in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Filipino student dancers are sprayed with cold water before performing during the arrival of leaders attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Clark, Pampanga, northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People carry the U.S. flag during the Veterans Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Protesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark 99th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien via REUTERS

South Africa's Siya Kolisi and Ireland's Tadhg Furlong in action during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters hold the lights of their mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A woman looks as her husband climbs down a ladder at a partially destroyed bridge, after Hurricane Maria hit the area in September, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Veterans attend a service of Remembrance at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A farmer spreads red chili to dry at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

President Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A balloon shaped in the famous 'Christ the Redeemer' statue that overlooks the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro floats at sunrise as part of an advertisement campaign for an online betting company above the Australian city of Sydney. REUTERS/Steve Christo

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People gather at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rita Ora arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

