Editors Choice Pictures

A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Italy players after their World Cup qualification match against Sweden. REUTERS/Max Rossi
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Beverly Nelson (L) reacts as she reads a statement to reporters with attorney Gloria Allred during a news conference announcing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican congressional candidate Roy Moore, in New York....more
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa representing Philippines at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru...more
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Orthodox believers attend a memorial service to commemorate "The Day of 100,000 Martyrs" in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Government workers, residents and environmentalists try to help to a pod of sperm whales stranded in shallow water in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Primary school children play outside their classroom as Mount Sinabung, active since 2010, erupts in the distance in Naman Teran Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the opening session of the ASEAN and European Union summit in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selifie picture with a child as he meets residents of the Cite du Chene Pointu during his visit focused on the theme of urban planing in Clichy-sous-Bois, Paris suburb, France. REUTERS/Ludovic...more
Senior citizens sit during a break at a party at "Instituto Da Melhor Idade, Estacao Vida", at Agua Branca park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal are lined up for up to 130 kilometres from the Mongolia-China border on a sole road in the Gobi desert, Mongolia. The journey can take more than a week. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
A Rohingya refugee child runs with a kite on a hill in the Balukhali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
USA's Bob Bryan and USA's Mike Bryan celebrate winning their group stage match against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de...more
A windsurfer gets airborne over a wave as strong winds hit the waterfront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
