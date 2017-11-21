Editor's Choice Pictures

Bride Tatyana Pashkovets stands at her home before her wedding ceremony in the village of David-Gorodok, Belarus. Tatyana is waiting for the groom Alexander, with whom they will hold a wedding celebration in accordance with the traditions that have...more

Bride Tatyana Pashkovets stands at her home before her wedding ceremony in the village of David-Gorodok, Belarus. Tatyana is waiting for the groom Alexander, with whom they will hold a wedding celebration in accordance with the traditions that have developed in this village - to walk through the village to the registry office, then to the church and back home. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

