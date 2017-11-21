Editor's Choice Pictures
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests and on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Former President Bill Clinton salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in September, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin...more
Offices are seen at the Gae Aulenti square at Porta Nuova district downtown Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump welcome the official White House Christmas Tree, a Wisconsin-grown tree provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens, to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the Bundestag in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An Israeli police officer tries to move an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man away, during a demonstration against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel....more
Workers wearing panda masks use a wireless device to detect the location of Yingxue, a panda which has received survival training, at a protection base before reintroducing it to the wild, in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Square holes in the wall of a detention center are seen near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Thailand. Dailynews/ via REUTERS
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Bride Tatyana Pashkovets stands at her home before her wedding ceremony in the village of David-Gorodok, Belarus. Tatyana is waiting for the groom Alexander, with whom they will hold a wedding celebration in accordance with the traditions that have...more
Jubilee Party supporters cheer after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month's repeat presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Sungri Motor Plant. KCNA via Reuters
Rohingya refugees sit at an establishment at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota. REUTERS/Dronebase
Relatives mourn the death of Lakbira Essabiry, one of the people who were killed when a stampede broke out in the southwestern Moroccan town of Sidi Boulaalam as food aid was being distributed in a market, in Sidi Boulaalam, Morocco....more
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the U.N. offices in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Demonstrators march during the National Black Consciousness Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump welcome the official White House Christmas Tree, a Wisconsin-grown tree provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens, to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.
The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.