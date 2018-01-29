Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
1 / 24
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
2 / 24
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
3 / 24
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
4 / 24
Winner Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
5 / 24
Women react outside their damaged home next to the scene of a bomb explosion at a police station in San Lorenzo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
6 / 24
A Mexican policeman patrols at a dirt road as part of a joint operation to find James Martin Camacho Padilla, a missing 7-year-old boy with autism from Washington state, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
7 / 24
A police officer fires tear gas during clashes with demonstrators as Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is sworn in for a new term in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
8 / 24
Students with torches gather prior to a march in celebration of the 165th birth anniversary of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
9 / 24
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sits for an interview with Reuters in the office of the suite where he has been detained at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Katie Paul

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
10 / 24
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
11 / 24
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
12 / 24
A bride adorned with a decorative sign on her dress waits for her wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
13 / 24
Parishioners and revellers celebrate during a band march at the feast marking the shipwreck in 60 A.D. of Saint Paul, Malta's patron saint, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
14 / 24
The border fence between the U.S. and Mexico is seen in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
15 / 24
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
16 / 24
Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded by a cubist landscape of moving digital images, in an auditorium in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
17 / 24
Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny look out from windows of a building during a rally for a boycott of a March 18 presidential election in St. Petersburg, Russia. The placard reads "Police is waiting for us". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
18 / 24
A devotee sprinkles water, considered holy, while being carried around the town in a vessel as part of rituals during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Thecho, Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
19 / 24
A balloon flies over Swiss mountains during the International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
20 / 24
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
21 / 24
Activists pray during a rally in front of the White House, to mark the anniversary of "the first Muslim and refugee ban" and subsequent bans, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
22 / 24
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
23 / 24
A house is lit with the help of a generator, on a street in the dark after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September 2017, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
24 / 24
