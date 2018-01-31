Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
A British Airways aicraft flies in front of a full moon over London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Samuel Rodriguez (L) looks while his son Emanuel throws out a bucket of mud, while they unearth a vehicle, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A farmer walks through a wheat field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A kurdish girl gestures during a protest against the Turkish attacks on Afrin in Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition jumps from a bus after riot police fired teargas canisters to disperse them after his swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Isaac Biosse
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
The world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen and the shortest woman, Jyoti Amge walk in front of the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx of Giza on the outskirts of Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Zaki
DACA recipient Javier Hernandez Kistte, 27, poses for a portrait outside his home in Los Angeles, California. Hernandez Kistte is a UC Irvine graduate who now works for a visual effects company. He came to the U.S. from Mexico City when he was eight...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an electronic screen during a meeting with his confidants ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a bandy ice rink during her official visit with Prince William in Stockholm, Sweden. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj is seen silhouetted as a tugboat pulls it during its launch at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval shipbuilding yard, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho, currently a law student at Dongguk University, holds up his crutches during President Trump's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Qastal village in east Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Palestinian boy charges a mobile phone from batteries offered as a free service in his neighborhood which experiences power shortages, in Johr El-Deek in Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Lifeguard of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms Xavi Cerda gestures from onboard an RHIB to fellow lifeguards during a rescue operation simulation in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Photographers take photos of Sid the Pug at a media preview event for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Earthquake victims embrace as they take part in a farewell ceremony to their homes in a building in Pacifico 455, damaged during the September 2017 earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
