Pictures | Wed Mar 7, 2018 | 10:05pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

An aerial view shows Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
1 / 22
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
2 / 22
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry whilst running with a flare during the game. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
3 / 22
An Afghan security forces member inspects a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
4 / 22
Participants fly kites during an international kites festival in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
5 / 22
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
6 / 22
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem ahead of International Women's Day, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
7 / 22
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
8 / 22
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. PAUL G. ALLEN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
9 / 22
Maria Angelica Ramos, a 92 year-old soccer coach known as 'La Vieja' or 'the Old Lady,' attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
10 / 22
Children lie in water as sea water rises during high tide at Kali Adem port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
11 / 22
People wait to cast their vote during Sierra Leone's presidential election in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
12 / 22
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
13 / 22
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
14 / 22
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stage to speak at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
15 / 22
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
16 / 22
Greek taxi drivers surround a vehicle they say is being used by an Uber driver during a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
17 / 22
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry riverbed, in Ranghola village in Bhavnagar district, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
18 / 22
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
19 / 22
A woman walks past graffiti reading "Strike. 24 hours" alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in reference to a women only strike called for Thursday's International Women's Day. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
20 / 22
North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
21 / 22
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel,. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
22 / 22
