Editors Choice Pictures
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Paul Manafort (R), former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
McDonald's 'M' logo is turned upside down in honour of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California. Courtesy McDonald's/via REUTERS
Meghan Markle talks to a local schoolgirl during a walkabout with Britain's Prince Harry during a visit to Birmingham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/via Reuters
A man stands in front of a damaged mosque after a clash between two communities in Digana central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
With a rocket ship on the table, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the space program during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An attendant is seen between curtains during the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snow storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia...more
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony on International Women's Day, at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Salisbury Cathedral, in the centre of the city in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and a woman were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance is seen at dawn in Salisbury. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during Sierra Leone's general election in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People walk as the armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. PAUL G. ALLEN/via REUTERS
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem ahead of International Women's Day, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Recording artist Lionel Richie shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
