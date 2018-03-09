Editors Choice Pictures
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain, on International Women's Day. REUTERS/Vincent West
U.S. President Donald Trump gives out pens he used to sign presidential proclamations placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to workers from the steel and aluminum industries at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Paul Manafort (R), former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/via Reuters
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A man enjoys the fireworks exploding from a traditional bull figure known as "El Torito" during the annual San Juan de Dios celebrations in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
McDonald's iconic 'M' logo is turned upside down in honor of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Activists light flares as they march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during a rally on the International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators hold posters as they march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two young patients wait after being seen by Doctor Dmitriy Rozumiy (R) in a small clinic in the village of Ivankovichy, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Suror Abdel Karim, a female activist and a nurse from Mosul's Old City, collects the remaining bodies of the Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A woman has her face painted before attends a march during a demonstration as part of the International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Activists march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during a rally on the International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An attendant is seen between curtains during the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sits with Year 1 pupils from the Stingray class during a visit to St Leonard's Church of England Primary Academy in Hastings, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in the pits during testing in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters remove a picture of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A plane with a banner reading 'Support Women - Repeal the Eighth' flies over a march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong makes an announcement about North Korea and the Trump administration outside of the West Wing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
