Editors Choice Pictures

A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in...more

A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close