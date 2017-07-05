Editors Choice Pictures
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela....more
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.