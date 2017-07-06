Editors Choice Pictures
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela....more
President Trump, first lady Melania and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A protester holds a flare during a protest ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during the stage 6 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A giant panda Yuan Zai eats her "birthday cake" made from ice and fruits at Taipei Zoo, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel. Kobi Gideon/GPO/ via REUTERS
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directs comments to the Russian delegation at the conclusion of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at U.N. headquarters in New York....more
Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
British fitness personality Joe Wicks leads an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest High Intensity Interval Workout in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) investigator carries an evidence marker to a police vehicle where a gunman fatally shot a female New York City police officer in an unprovoked attack early on Wednesday in the city's Bronx borough, New York....more
Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Filipino army driver of an armored vehicle takes a look while driving on the route to Marawi, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Model Coco Rocha presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
