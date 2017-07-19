Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Team Ukraine competes in women's team free synchro preliminary at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxygen therapy during a power cut in their family house, which is equipped with a backup battery-powered system, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that could provide insight into psychiatric diseases, at the psychiatric hospital in Duffel, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant chases a bird at the Africam Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Palestinian men stand inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A journalist takes a photograph of a South Korean soldier standing guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center as they gather to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Live Water" in the village of Modra, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Israeli border police clash with Palestinian men during scuffles that erupted after Palestinians held evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017" exercise, at Bezmer airfield, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion eat together in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Callista Gingrich takes her seat for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to discuss in part her nomination as President Donald Trump's pick to be U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, on Capitol Hill. Also pictured are State Department counter-terrorism coordinator nominee Nathan Sales (L) and U.S. ambassador to Portugal nominee George Glass (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Bright flames seen on a road in Mariposa County, California in this picture obtained from social media. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Social Media Website /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Demonstrators shout slogans at an avenue blockade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Wildfire evacuees from Williams Lake, Daniel and Hailey stand with their grandfather while in line for food outside of the evacuation centre in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the project's new owner JCF Capital ULC reached a deal in June with Trump Hotels to buy out its management contracts, in downtown Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
