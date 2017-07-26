Editors Choice Pictures
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Senator John McCain (R-AZ), recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Yazidi boy, 12-year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump (bottom R) as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A baby macaque monkey drinks water from a tap on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via...more
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew during a boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Opposition supporters carry a flag with a cartoon of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while attending a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Hezbollah member kisses the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Chouaib, during his funeral in Toul village, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
U.S. musician Macy Gray performs at the Jazzaldia Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Cast member Rihanna poses at the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Tourists look smoke that rises from trees at a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer, near Saint-Tropez, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People are seen amid debris at a damaged site in Arbin, a town in Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man pours water on his face to cool off from hot weather in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, speak at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Trump speaks to departing White House interns as he poses for a photograph with them in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A mural illustrating electronic appliances is seen on a wall of a shop in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
