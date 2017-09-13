Editors Choice Pictures
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, following Hurricane Irma, near Jerome, Florida. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Palestinian children stand behind a fence as people wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Vilano Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman covers her nose as she walks past a pile of rubbish as refuse workers strike over job losses in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on in destroyed building during his visit to the French Caribbean island of St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces checkpoint in the eastern of Deir al Zor, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A worker pastes up an election campaign poster for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop insurance scheme from the government, in New...more
Students use red scarves to make a flag of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, at a primary school in Linyi, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates as Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Reports from refugees and rights groups paint a picture of widespread...more
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.