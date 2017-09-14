Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Migrants on a rubber boat gesture as they are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship (not pictured) in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Migrants on a rubber boat gesture as they are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship (not pictured) in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Migrants on a rubber boat gesture as they are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship (not pictured) in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A news report about President Donald Trump's relationship with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plays on a television as he speaks to reporters in the press cabin aboard Air Force One on his way to Washington after viewing damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A news report about President Donald Trump's relationship with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plays on a television as he speaks to reporters in the press cabin aboard Air Force One on his...more

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
A news report about President Donald Trump's relationship with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plays on a television as he speaks to reporters in the press cabin aboard Air Force One on his way to Washington after viewing damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man celebrates to show his support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Zakho, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A man celebrates to show his support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Zakho, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man celebrates to show his support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Zakho, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, works at a wildcat mine, also known as garimpo, at a deforested area of Amazon rainforest near Crepurizao, in the municipality of Itaituba, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, works at a wildcat mine, also known as garimpo, at a deforested area of Amazon rainforest near Crepurizao, in the municipality of Itaituba, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, works at a wildcat mine, also known as garimpo, at a deforested area of Amazon rainforest near Crepurizao, in the municipality of Itaituba, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A crane operator steers his mobile crane next to a 18 metres wide 'Mega Poster' of Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU after fixing the lights for Merkel's campaign picture for the September 24 general elections in Duisburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A crane operator steers his mobile crane next to a 18 metres wide 'Mega Poster' of Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU after fixing the lights for Merkel's campaign picture for the September 24...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A crane operator steers his mobile crane next to a 18 metres wide 'Mega Poster' of Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU after fixing the lights for Merkel's campaign picture for the September 24 general elections in Duisburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sergii Rodionov takes a photograph on his mobile phone from a rooftop in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sergii Rodionov takes a photograph on his mobile phone from a rooftop in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Sergii Rodionov takes a photograph on his mobile phone from a rooftop in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A government soldier from the Philippine Marines 1st Brigade patrol takes up position as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

A government soldier from the Philippine Marines 1st Brigade patrol takes up position as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A government soldier from the Philippine Marines 1st Brigade patrol takes up position as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
People displaced by violence walk in the banks of Mayu river with their belongings while moving to another village, in Buthidaung in the north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence walk in the banks of Mayu river with their belongings while moving to another village, in Buthidaung in the north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
People displaced by violence walk in the banks of Mayu river with their belongings while moving to another village, in Buthidaung in the north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
An LA2028 sign is seen on the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An LA2028 sign is seen on the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
An LA2028 sign is seen on the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Rohingya refugee faints after a scuffle for food being distributed by local organisations in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee faints after a scuffle for food being distributed by local organisations in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A Rohingya refugee faints after a scuffle for food being distributed by local organisations in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Two workers stand on a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, in Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two workers stand on a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, in Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Two workers stand on a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, in Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Peres family, pays her respect near the wreath-covered grave of the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, during an official state memorial ceremony marking one year since Peres' death, at Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the Peres family, pays her respect near the wreath-covered grave of the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, during an official state memorial ceremony marking one year since Peres' death, at Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A member of the Peres family, pays her respect near the wreath-covered grave of the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, during an official state memorial ceremony marking one year since Peres' death, at Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from the 602nd Area Medical Support Company to depart for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from the 602nd Area Medical Support Company to depart for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., September...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from the 602nd Area Medical Support Company to depart for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Firefighters cross police tape with the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in the background in Hollywood, north of Miami, Florida, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Firefighters cross police tape with the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in the background in Hollywood, north of Miami, Florida, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Firefighters cross police tape with the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in the background in Hollywood, north of Miami, Florida, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a "seat suit" to conceal the human driver. This was done to explore pedestrian reaction to external lighting signals that indicate when the vehicle is driving, yielding or accelerating from a stop in Arlington, Virginia. Ford Motor Company/via Reuters

The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a �seat suit� to conceal the human driver. This was done to explore pedestrian reaction to external lighting signals that indicate when the vehicle is driving, yielding or...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a �seat suit� to conceal the human driver. This was done to explore pedestrian reaction to external lighting signals that indicate when the vehicle is driving, yielding or accelerating from a stop in Arlington, Virginia. Ford Motor Company/via Reuters
A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Riot police detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup, outside of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup, outside of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Riot police detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup, outside of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Flood waters engulf a car after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Flood waters engulf a car after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Flood waters engulf a car after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a rally after his testimony to Federal Judge Sergio Moro in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a rally after his testimony to Federal Judge Sergio Moro in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a rally after his testimony to Federal Judge Sergio Moro in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison celebrates scoring their first goal against SSC Napoli with Darijo Srna during Champions League action. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison celebrates scoring their first goal against SSC Napoli with Darijo Srna during Champions League action. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison celebrates scoring their first goal against SSC Napoli with Darijo Srna during Champions League action. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad fly together with a DC-3 aircraft ahead of the Breitling Sion Airshow in Sion, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad fly together with a DC-3 aircraft ahead of the Breitling Sion Airshow in Sion, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad fly together with a DC-3 aircraft ahead of the Breitling Sion Airshow in Sion, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
