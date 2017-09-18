Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 19, 2017 | 5:20am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 30
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 30
A soldier from the Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company rests on a limb of a tree damaged by Hurricane Irma as her unit waits for transport on a Navy landing craft while evacuating in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A soldier from the Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company rests on a limb of a tree damaged by Hurricane Irma as her unit waits for transport on a Navy landing craft while evacuating in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A soldier from the Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company rests on a limb of a tree damaged by Hurricane Irma as her unit waits for transport on a Navy landing craft while evacuating in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
3 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (2nd R) seen nearby, at a military training ground in the Leningrad region, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery...more

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (2nd R) seen nearby, at a military training ground in the Leningrad region, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
4 / 30
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 30
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged...more

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
6 / 30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
8 / 30
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
9 / 30
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 30
A small boy walks with his mother in front of French artist JR's image of an inquisitive baby looking into the United States over the U.S.- Mexico border wall towards Tecate, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A small boy walks with his mother in front of French artist JR's image of an inquisitive baby looking into the United States over the U.S.- Mexico border wall towards Tecate, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
A small boy walks with his mother in front of French artist JR's image of an inquisitive baby looking into the United States over the U.S.- Mexico border wall towards Tecate, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 30
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 30
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 30
Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 30
The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 30
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 30
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 30
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
18 / 30
A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of St. Louis Police Department officers equipped with riot gear after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of St. Louis Police Department officers equipped with riot gear after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of St. Louis Police Department officers equipped with riot gear after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
19 / 30
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in...more

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Close
20 / 30
Casa C-101 Aviojets from the Spanish Air Force aerobatic group Patrulla Aguila (Eagle Patrol) fly during an international aerial and naval military exhibition commemorating the centennial of the Spanish Naval Aviation, over a beach near the naval airbase in Rota, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Casa C-101 Aviojets from the Spanish Air Force aerobatic group Patrulla Aguila (Eagle Patrol) fly during an international aerial and naval military exhibition commemorating the centennial of the Spanish Naval Aviation, over a beach near the naval...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Casa C-101 Aviojets from the Spanish Air Force aerobatic group Patrulla Aguila (Eagle Patrol) fly during an international aerial and naval military exhibition commemorating the centennial of the Spanish Naval Aviation, over a beach near the naval airbase in Rota, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 30
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after winning his match against Australia's Jordan Thompson during the Davis Cup semifinals. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after winning his match against Australia's Jordan Thompson during the Davis Cup semifinals. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after winning his match against Australia's Jordan Thompson during the Davis Cup semifinals. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 30
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes cover under an umbrella as he greets members of the public who visit the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, as part of Heritage Days. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes cover under an umbrella as he greets members of the public who visit the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, as part of Heritage Days. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes cover under an umbrella as he greets members of the public who visit the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, as part of Heritage Days. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Close
23 / 30
Basketball - Slovenia v Serbia - European Championships EuroBasket 2017 Final - Istanbul, Turkey - September 17, 2017 - Players of Slovenia celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Basketball - Slovenia v Serbia - European Championships EuroBasket 2017 Final - Istanbul, Turkey - September 17, 2017 - Players of Slovenia celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Basketball - Slovenia v Serbia - European Championships EuroBasket 2017 Final - Istanbul, Turkey - September 17, 2017 - Players of Slovenia celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
24 / 30
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
25 / 30
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
A house completely destroyed by Hurricane Irma, in the Cruz Bay area of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A house completely destroyed by Hurricane Irma, in the Cruz Bay area of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A house completely destroyed by Hurricane Irma, in the Cruz Bay area of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
27 / 30
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
28 / 30
Forensics investigators film a property being searched after a man was arrested in connection with an explosion on a London Underground train, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Forensics investigators film a property being searched after a man was arrested in connection with an explosion on a London Underground train, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Forensics investigators film a property being searched after a man was arrested in connection with an explosion on a London Underground train, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
29 / 30
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Sep 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Sep 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Sep 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast