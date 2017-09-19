Editor's Choice Pictures
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in...more
Boats remain anchored in a wharf as Hurricane Maria approaches in Guadeloupe island, France. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Protesters stage a "die-in" during a peaceful rally outside the police headquarters after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, in St....more
People watch as smoke billows from a fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hillary Clinton, holding a copy of her children's book, takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery...more
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Rohingya refugee carries a baby through a swollen water stream in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Korean soldiers take part in a combined arms collective training exercise in Pocheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who...more
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evacuates in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blast in the center of the rebel-held city of Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro serves lunch during an event related to the beginning of classes at a school in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.