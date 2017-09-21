Editor's Choice Pictures
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People hang out during a protest outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Firefigters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman tries to walks out from her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Clothing items are discarded in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A video projection is seen on the face of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim looks out of a window from a building near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People react near a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
An injured beggar lays on the ground, doused with water, after a bee attack near Kenya's Supreme Court during a demonstration by supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a campaign rally for the upcoming September 24 general election in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Jet fighters release flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Turkish Navy diver in an atmosphere diving suit (ADS) surfaces after a dive, on board the Turkish Navy's submarine rescue mother ship TCG Alemdar, during the Dynamic Monarch-17, a NATO-sponsored submarine escape and rescue exercise, off the Turkish...more
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona, Spain....more
A view of the 2nd century Roman amphitheatre in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Horses are ridden early in the morning in Hyde Park in London Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Immigrant Isa Hocson, 59, poses with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after attending a naturalization ceremony to become a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two Kurdish men pose for the camera in a square in the old city of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An official works in the burnt-out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the wheelchair basketball team plays during a training session in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on huge screens as he performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. REUTERS/ArndWiegmann
Visitors try Konami's Love Plus Every game at Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.