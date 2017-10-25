Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Migrating Great White pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Girls attend a class at their school, damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike, in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at the Tiananmen Square before the start of the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (not pictured) to the Gambella Region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, in Alto Paraiso, Goias, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters after announcing he will not run for re-election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Saida Ahmed Baghili (R), 19, who is recovering from severe malnutrition, stands with her 12-year-old sister, Jalila, inside their family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A beach goer heads to his car long after sunset in Solana Beach following a record setting day of temperatures according to local media, in Southern California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Police apprehend a Leeds United fan after the match between Leicester City and Leeds United. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A woman collects firewood on the outskirts of Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A model riding Honda ChairMobi Concept presents Ai-miimo, Honda's concept model of AI-installed lawn mower, during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, who recently announced plans to run in the upcoming presidential election, attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A protester jumps over a fire at the start of a demonstration against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen through the window of his plane as he arrives in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Magdeburg fans display a banner and let flares off before their match against Borussia Dortmund in Magdeburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party photographs the press in the courthouse in Schiphol, the Netherlands. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A member of the secret service is seen reflected on a window as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
