Editors Choice Pictures

Migrating Great White pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central...more
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Girls attend a class at their school, damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike, in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at the Tiananmen Square before the start of the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (not pictured) to the Gambella Region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, in Alto Paraiso, Goias, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters after announcing he will not run for re-election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Saida Ahmed Baghili (R), 19, who is recovering from severe malnutrition, stands with her 12-year-old sister, Jalila, inside their family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A beach goer heads to his car long after sunset in Solana Beach following a record setting day of temperatures according to local media, in Southern California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police apprehend a Leeds United fan after the match between Leicester City and Leeds United. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman collects firewood on the outskirts of Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A model riding Honda ChairMobi Concept presents Ai-miimo, Honda's concept model of AI-installed lawn mower, during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, who recently announced plans to run in the upcoming presidential election, attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A protester jumps over a fire at the start of a demonstration against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen through the window of his plane as he arrives in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Magdeburg fans display a banner and let flares off before their match against Borussia Dortmund in Magdeburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party photographs the press in the courthouse in Schiphol, the Netherlands. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A member of the secret service is seen reflected on a window as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
