Editors Choice Pictures

Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his arm when a rocket launcher hit his home at the end of August, a relative of his says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

