Editor's Choice Pictures
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of the Union about the demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at Moynarghona refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Palestinian youth uses his mobile phone as he sits on a beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Atalanta's Mattia Caldara after throwing his kit into the crowd after the Europa League match against Everton in Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department store in the shopping district of central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A soldier in a military helicopter aims his weapon during a patrol of the operation 'Peace and Democracy II' as part of the security measures for the November 26 presidential election, in Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credit Agricole Indosuez and BNP Paribas banks near the "Quartier des Banques" Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
North Korean soldiers dig a trench and plant trees in the area where, on November 13, a defector ran across the border at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing North Korea and South Korea. Handout via REUTERS
Black buzzards gather around the carcass of a sea turtle at Shalpa beach in Jicalapa, El Salvador. Hundreds of turtles were found in the coast of El Salvador in the last days. According to the officials of the Environment Ministry turtles were...more
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Armed police officers mix with shoppers in an Oxford Street store, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Members of the Navy and relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react at an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A ruined child's toy is seen on the property of Emmet Conroy which was destroyed by flooding in Mountmellick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A six-year-old boy plays in front of yellow ginkgo leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugee Abul Talek, 65, bought the chicken for one of his sick children. "I bought this chicken for 150 taka. I think the price...more
Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yhan lost one son and two nephews when their village Godam Para was attacked by Myanmar...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
