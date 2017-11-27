Editors Choice Pictures
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were killed in a police operation captured on CCTV, in Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was killed due to over speeding, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a demonstration in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmas are seen ready for market on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half of the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Canada. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the creation of the NCC, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
