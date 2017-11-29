Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 29, 2017 | 6:25pm IST

South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of South Korea. The Defence Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Light from lava inside the crater is reflected off volcanic ash from Mount Agung, as seen from Jemeluk Beach, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
People watch a television broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Workers level a salt pan in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid , Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Israeli police surround a structure as an Israeli settler stands atop the structure near an Israeli flag and a banner, in the Netiv Haavot neighbourhood in the West Bank settlement of Elazar, which is slated for demolition by March 2018. The Hebrew writing on the banner reads: "I'm at military reserve duty" REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at Kyite Ka San Football Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, U.S., in this still image taken from a drone. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive relief aid at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks at a news conference in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
President Trump, flanked by an empty chair marked for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who chose not to meet with Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), speaks with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Foundling Museum in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A member of the wingsuit flyers duo, known as the Soul Flyers, is seen in mid-air as he catches up and flies into the open door of Pilatus Porter plane, piloted by Philippe Bouvier, after B.A.S.E. jumping off the Jungfrau mountain, 4158 meters, in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, October 13, 2017. French athletes Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet had 2.45 minutes and a free fall distance of 3200 meters to complete their project "Door In The Sky", coordinated by Yves Rossy know as the "Jetman". Thibault Gachet/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
People walk past an Orthodox church after a service marking the first day of the Nativity Fast, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves upon his arrival to his inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in as president at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
The Souyz-2 spacecraft with Meteor-M satellite and 18 additional small satellites launches from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Actors Molly Hanson (L) and Marlon Moore pose for a photograph in St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. Windsor Castle will host a new immersive production of Charles Dickens's 'A Christmas Carol', which will be staged in the Castle's State Apartments this festive season. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
