Editors Choice Pictures

Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
People pose for a picture before the presentation of the official Olympic outfit of team Russia, created for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Trump points to a large "Merry Christmas" card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, jumps on images of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez, in flames, as he waits for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands. ICTY via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finance Ministry offices in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
People skate on the ice rink at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A man uses a torch burner during a procession to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao after a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss a North Korean missile launch at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A block of ice broken off from Grey glacier floats at the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of South Korea. The Defence Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with soldiers at the Combined Joint Operations Centre (CJOC) in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A Rohingya refugee gets a shave at a barber shop at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A 16-year-old homeless, Leticia Da Silva, looks at the camera as she rests inside her tent on the street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leticia said she has been living on the streets for three years. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Workers wrap freshly harvested Christmas trees at Wick Farm in Colchester, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the U.S. economic outlook, before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
