Editors Choice Pictures

One of the eight men and a woman holding Turkish citizenship, who were arrested on suspected links to a leftist militant group outlawed in Turkey following an operation by Greek security services, is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the...more

One of the eight men and a woman holding Turkish citizenship, who were arrested on suspected links to a leftist militant group outlawed in Turkey following an operation by Greek security services, is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the prosecutor's office in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Close