Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 6, 2017 | 7:00pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
1 / 24
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 24
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 24
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 24
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 24
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
7 / 24
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
8 / 24
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 24
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 24
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 24
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 24
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
14 / 24
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, poses with employees in fancy dress during a visit to ICAP on the broker's annual Charity Day, London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, poses with employees in fancy dress during a visit to ICAP on the broker's annual Charity Day, London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, poses with employees in fancy dress during a visit to ICAP on the broker's annual Charity Day, London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
15 / 24
A Palestinian boy writes his homework at his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy writes his homework at his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A Palestinian boy writes his homework at his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 24
Detained demonstrators are led out of Longworth House Office building during a protest against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Detained demonstrators are led out of Longworth House Office building during a protest against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Detained demonstrators are led out of Longworth House Office building during a protest against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
17 / 24
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 24
A demonstrator attends a carol singing vigil for the families of British citizens detained overseas, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A demonstrator attends a carol singing vigil for the families of British citizens detained overseas, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A demonstrator attends a carol singing vigil for the families of British citizens detained overseas, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 24
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 24
Yissel Mendoza feeds her pig "Balu" at her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Yissel Mendoza feeds her pig "Balu" at her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Yissel Mendoza feeds her pig "Balu" at her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
21 / 24
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 24
President Trump pats Aaron Williams' son on his shoulder during a discussion with business owners and their families in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump pats Aaron Williams' son on his shoulder during a discussion with business owners and their families in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump pats Aaron Williams' son on his shoulder during a discussion with business owners and their families in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 24
A fisherman sails to his net early morning on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A fisherman sails to his net early morning on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A fisherman sails to his net early morning on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year: India

Best of India from 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast