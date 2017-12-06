Editors Choice Pictures
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two...more
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory. KCNA/via REUTERS
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam...more
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, poses with employees in fancy dress during a visit to ICAP on the broker's annual Charity Day, London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
A Palestinian boy writes his homework at his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Detained demonstrators are led out of Longworth House Office building during a protest against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator attends a carol singing vigil for the families of British citizens detained overseas, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Yissel Mendoza feeds her pig "Balu" at her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump pats Aaron Williams' son on his shoulder during a discussion with business owners and their families in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fisherman sails to his net early morning on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
