Editor's Choice Pictures

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air...more
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya during Champions League action in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London,...more
A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and...more
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
