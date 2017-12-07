Editor's Choice Pictures

Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and...more

Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and content producers their view of how they respond to new programmes under production. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Close