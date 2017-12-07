Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 7, 2017 | 9:10pm IST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 23
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
2 / 23
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 23
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 23
Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 23
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 23
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 23
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya during Champions League action in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya during Champions League action in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya during Champions League action in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 23
A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 23
Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 23
Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
11 / 23
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 23
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 23
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 23
People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 23
A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 23
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool
Close
17 / 23
A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 23
Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and content producers their view of how they respond to new programmes under production. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and content producers their view of how they respond to new programmes under production. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
19 / 23
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 23
A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 23
A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 23
A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

India this week

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Day of rage

Day of rage

Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.

Tattooed women of Turkey

Tattooed women of Turkey

When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year: India

Pictures of the Year: India

Best of India from 2017

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos from the past year.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast