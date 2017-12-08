Editors Choice Pictures
A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A huge cloud forms as a storm moves through Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Instagram/modernwifelife31/via REUTERS
U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) departs the U.S. Capitol with his wife Franni after announcing his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People scuffle with police during a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien via REUTERS
A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of...more
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days...more
A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
U.S. President Donald Trump passes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Hanukkah Reception at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Argentine President and Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures during a news conference at the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Security forces remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in...more
Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of a security looks on as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney as they celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California. Courtesy @AstroKomrade/NASA/via REUTERS
People walk down a street in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba in Apurimac, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
French man named Alexis, an exotic animal enthusiast, plays with his corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) at his home in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, members of the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team, pose during an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actor Jack Black poses for photographers as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', at the Vue West End, Leicester Square, central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber
Ayat Ullah, a 7-month-old Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition, is examined at the Action Against Hunger centre at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Judy Scott looks over a photo of her son Walter Scott during a news conference after former police officer Michael Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies in formation during a joint aerial drill called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. and South Korea, South Korea. Picture taken December 6, 2017. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Homes can be seen near a river and bordering bushland in south-western Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
India this week
India this week
Day of rage
Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.
Tattooed women of Turkey
When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.
Pictures of the Year: India
Best of India from 2017
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.