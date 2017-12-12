Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 12, 2017 | 6:15pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 24
A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Close
2 / 24
A masked Palestinian gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A masked Palestinian gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A masked Palestinian gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 24
Cardiff City's Souleymane Bamba has a shot at goal against Reading. Action Images/Paul Childs

Cardiff City's Souleymane Bamba has a shot at goal against Reading. Action Images/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Cardiff City's Souleymane Bamba has a shot at goal against Reading. Action Images/Paul Childs
Close
4 / 24
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 24
Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 24
(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film "16 Women and Donald Trump" which focuses on women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film "16 Women and Donald Trump" which focuses on women who have publicly accused...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film "16 Women and Donald Trump" which focuses on women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 24
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 24
People take pictures as huge waves crash on the Viavelez seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

People take pictures as huge waves crash on the Viavelez seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
People take pictures as huge waves crash on the Viavelez seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 24
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 24
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 24
A cormorant takes flight from a tree during a foggy winter morning at Taudaha wetlands in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A cormorant takes flight from a tree during a foggy winter morning at Taudaha wetlands in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A cormorant takes flight from a tree during a foggy winter morning at Taudaha wetlands in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 24
A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighborhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighborhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighborhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 24
Two young women carry a model reindeer past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two young women carry a model reindeer past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Two young women carry a model reindeer past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 24
The sun sets behind the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The sun sets behind the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
The sun sets behind the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
15 / 24
A vehicle damaged by shrapnel and an explosive wave, sits abandoned in the Oktyabrsky district in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A vehicle damaged by shrapnel and an explosive wave, sits abandoned in the Oktyabrsky district in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A vehicle damaged by shrapnel and an explosive wave, sits abandoned in the Oktyabrsky district in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
16 / 24
R20 founder and former California state governor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides the new Velib' Metropole self-service public bicycle by the Smovengo consortium as he arrives at a news conference ahead of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

R20 founder and former California state governor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides the new Velib' Metropole self-service public bicycle by the Smovengo consortium as he arrives at a news conference ahead of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France....more

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
R20 founder and former California state governor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides the new Velib' Metropole self-service public bicycle by the Smovengo consortium as he arrives at a news conference ahead of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 24
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 24
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London. Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace via REUTERS

A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London. Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London. Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
21 / 24
Children play in the snow in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Children play in the snow in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Children play in the snow in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
22 / 24
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 24
A Palestinian man inspects a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man inspects a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A Palestinian man inspects a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Dec 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast