Editors Choice Pictures

A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West...more
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Christian protesters light candles as they take part in a march to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Youths wait to perform during the celebration of St. Lucia's Day at the Swedish Evangelical and Lutheran church of St. Katarina in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Huseyin Emre Sakci of Turkey competes in Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
People dressed as characters from Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A worker hangs dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A squirrel climbs up the leg of Tony Bousell, who is on a break from work, near the Southbank area of London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rohingya refugees climb on a bamboo scaffold as they drill a water well at the Mayner Ghona refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron as he hosts the leaders of the G5 Sahel countries - Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania, as well as Germany, Italy and and Saudi Arabia to discuss how to speed...more
Maru, a two-month-old King Penguin chick and the first successful hatching by the Jurong Bird Park in almost a decade, looks on from a Christmas theme enclosure in the Penguin Coast exhibit at the park in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, departs after a full day being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff, as part of the panel's ongoing investigation of allegations of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on...more
A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
