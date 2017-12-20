Editors Choice Pictures
Riot policemen stand next to a figure during clashes with healthcare employees and students who refuse new government policies about health system in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Ultra Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the holiday of Hanukkah outside their home at Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rohingya refugee Omar Khan (L), who says he is a former general of Myanmar army, poses for a picture as he sits at his temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier stands next to his figure made by French sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Nikolai Vasilyev, 64, dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Vasilyev, former teacher of the Siberian State Aerospace University,...more
A squirrel is seen on pedestrians' hands in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) stands in an elevator as he arrives for a nomination vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a candle as she attends the inauguration of memorial at the site of last year's truck attack in a Christmas market, which killed 12 people and injured many others, at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin....more
Pedestrians cross the Millennium footbridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People are seen outside the Directorate of province building after it was set on fire by Kurdish protesters in Pera magroon district in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A cow is transported by a helicopter after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal
A man sits on his Russian-made Ural motorbike as he checks the Internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A portrait of Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, is seen on an altar during a memorial service for him in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap/via REUTERS
Police and demonstrators clash as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Aosta
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Somali refugees study the Quran at a school in the Dadaab refugee camp, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house which was damaged by recent shelling is seen in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
