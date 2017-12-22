Editors Choice Pictures

Used plastic candle containers are piled up in a yard before they are decomposed at Plastkom's factory in Jesenice, Slovenia. Plastkom, a Slovenian candle-recycling company that is one of the few of its kind in Europe, decomposes about 1,400 tonnes...more

Used plastic candle containers are piled up in a yard before they are decomposed at Plastkom's factory in Jesenice, Slovenia. Plastkom, a Slovenian candle-recycling company that is one of the few of its kind in Europe, decomposes about 1,400 tonnes of candles per year and exports most of the material to Germany. Staunchly Catholic Slovenians use about 6,400 tonnes of candles a year, mainly for placing on family graves. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

