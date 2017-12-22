Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
A woman tries to push a riot police barricade during healthcare employees and students protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Stranded passengers ride on a makeshift raft after all ferry service were cancelled, a day after a Philippine vessel capsized because of bad weather in Infanta, Quezon in the Philippines. Reuters/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Israeli forces fire teargas canisters during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
A woman cleans up debris near her house damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
A Cuban flag decorates a subsidised state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin leaves during his funeral at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Palestinians burn a poster depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as the U.N. General Assembly holds an emergency special session to vote on a draft resolution calling on the United States to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
The children of Apotex pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey console each other during their memorial, days after what police called their suspicious deaths in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Used plastic candle containers are piled up in a yard before they are decomposed at Plastkom's factory in Jesenice, Slovenia. Plastkom, a Slovenian candle-recycling company that is one of the few of its kind in Europe, decomposes about 1,400 tonnes of candles per year and exports most of the material to Germany. Staunchly Catholic Slovenians use about 6,400 tonnes of candles a year, mainly for placing on family graves. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Catalan Ciudadanos leader Ines Arrimadas (C) smiles next to Ciudadanos national leader Albert Rivera at a Ciudadanos rally after results were announced in Catalonia's regional elections in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume distributes a doll to students during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Sergej W., who is suspected of detonating three bombs, targeting the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus in April, arrives to stand trial at a German state court in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Australian police stand near a crashed vehicle after they arrested the driver of a vehicle that had ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Luis Ascui

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Kobe Steel Executive Vice President Naoto Umehara bows to apologise during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
A man exercises early in the morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
U.S. tourists Stafford Newsome and Kaitlin Taft, sit in a Volkswagen Beetle, the "world's smallest hotel", as his owner Mohammed Al-Malahim claims, in Shoubak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Lottery balls are lifted before being dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
